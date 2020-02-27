Arrest made in Catalpa Dr. shooting that killed teen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that killed a 15-year-old.

Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall told reporters Thursday an 18-year-old man was interviewed Wednesday at the Dayton Safety Building about the February 16 Catalpa Drive shooting that killed Qua’Lek Shelton, 15 and injured a 16-year-old. After that interview, the 18-year-old was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Hall said investigators are working with the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office to determine what charges may be filed.