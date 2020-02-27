Arrest made in Catalpa Dr. shooting that killed teen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that killed a 15-year-old.
Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall told reporters Thursday an 18-year-old man was interviewed Wednesday at the Dayton Safety Building about the February 16 Catalpa Drive shooting that killed Qua’Lek Shelton, 15 and injured a 16-year-old. After that interview, the 18-year-old was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
Hall said investigators are working with the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office to determine what charges may be filed.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.