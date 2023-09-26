** The video above shows an unrelated drive-by shooting from a previous broadcast **

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A drive-by shooting in Miami Township is under investigation.

According to the Miami Township Police Department, a drive-by shooting reportedly happened Tuesday just after 8 a.m. The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Verdi Drive in Miami Township.

“We believe the suspects specifically targeted this residence,” said Miami Township Police Sergeant Paul Nienhaus. “This appears to be an isolated incident. The

neighborhood is safe.”

It is believed that two vehicles drove by a home, where shots were fired towards the house. At this time, around 90 shell casings from different firearms were found at the scene, according to the township.

No one was reported to be injured from the shooting.

Although no one has been arrested at this time in relation to the incident, at least two suspects are believed by investigators to be involved.