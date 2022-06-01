DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men attempted to rob a Rally’s at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two masked men wearing all black entered the Rally’s fast food restaurant on the 1100 block of South Smithville Road. At least one of the men had a gun.

Police were called to the scene at 1:12 am, Dispatch said. K9 was also called to assist in the investigation.

It is unknown how much was stolen or if the robbery was successful. No suspect information has been released at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.