Armed robbery reported at Trotwood Dollar General store

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Trotwood Dollar General store.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 8:20 pm Tuesday evening at the store located at 4000 Salem Avenue.
A suspect in all black wearing a mask over his face entered the store and showed a weapon to employees. After the incident, he fled the area in a dark-colored truck.
No injuries have been reported. It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
