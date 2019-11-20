Armed robbery reported at Trotwood Dollar General store

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Trotwood Dollar General store.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 8:20 pm Tuesday evening at the store located at 4000 Salem Avenue.

A suspect in all black wearing a mask over his face entered the store and showed a weapon to employees. After the incident, he fled the area in a dark-colored truck.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.