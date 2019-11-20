Breaking News
Armed robbery reported at Trotwood Dollar General store

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Trotwood Dollar General store.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 8:20 pm Tuesday evening at the store located at 4000 Salem Avenue.

A suspect in all black wearing a mask over his face entered the store and showed a weapon to employees. After the incident, he fled the area in a dark-colored truck.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

