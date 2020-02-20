Armed robbery reported at North Main Street Food Mart

Food Mart armed robbery

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at North Main Street Food Mart in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 1413 North Main Street just before 7:30 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise, or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

