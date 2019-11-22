1  of  2
Armed robbery reported at Kettering Verizon store

Armed robbery reported at Kettering Verizon store

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Kettering Verizon store Thursday evening.

Officials tell 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 3008 Far Hills Avenue shortly before 7:30 pm.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured or if the suspects got away with any cash or merchandise.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

