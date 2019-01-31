Armed robbery reported at Harrison Twp. Boost Mobile store

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store in Harrison Township Wednesday evening.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a man entered the store, located at 4705 N. Main St. around 7:30 p.m., and showed employees a pistol with an extended clip on it.

He fled from the area, and officials say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones.

No one was injured during the incident.

Dispatch tells us the suspect is described as a black male, roughly 5’9” tall, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue top, a skull cap, and a black bandana.

He was seen leaving in a dark car, possibly an Impala.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

