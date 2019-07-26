Armed robbery reported at Harrison Township Sunoco

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An armed robbery was reported early Friday morning at a Sunoco gas station in Harrison Township, according to authorities.

The incident took place just after 7 am at the Sunoco in the 2000 block of Needmore Ave. near North Dixie Dr.

Suspects involved in the crime took cash and ran. There were no injuries reported.

No other information was released on the incident. 2 NEWS is working for you to learn more and will have those details as they become available.

