Armed robbery reported at Harrison Township Marathon

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery was reported at a Marathon gas station in Harrison Township early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

A man wearing a red mask and black hoodie walked into the Marathon in the 3900 block of N. Main Street shortly after 7 am with a handgun and robbed it.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. There is no description of a possible vehicle. It is also unknown what, if anything, was taken.

Police called in a K9 to help track the suspect, however a suspect has not yet been found.

