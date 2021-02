DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a person at a Dollar General on Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the Dollar General on Salem Avenue.

The alarm company told police someone at the store said they had been robbed by a male suspect with a gun.

The suspect got away. He was wearing glasses, a dark mask and a grey coat.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The incident is under investigation.