Armed robbery reported at Dayton Dollar General store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at a Dayton Dollar General store Tuesday evening.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 7 pm at the store located at 2312 North Main Street.

The suspect fled the scene, but it is unclear whether they ran away on foot or drove off in a vehicle.

Police say a handgun was shown during the incident. They could not immediately say if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

No one was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

