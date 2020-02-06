Armed robbery reported at Dayton Dollar General store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a Dayton Dollar General store.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 2312 North Main Street just before 5:45 pm.

During the incident, we’re told the suspects attempted to fire shots at the cashier.

Customers were inside the store at the time, but officials could not immediately confirm if anyone has been injured.

The suspects ran from the scene. It is unclear at this time if they got away with any cash or merchandise.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.