Armed robbery reported at Dayton Dollar General store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a Dollar General store Tuesday afternoon.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 3:30 pm at the store located at 2312 North Main Street.
The suspect was reportedly armed with a small handgun during the robbery. He fled the scene immediately after.
It is unclear at this time if he got away with any cash or merchandise.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
