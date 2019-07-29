Armed robbery reported at Brown Street mobile phone store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the T-Mobile store on Brown Street Monday morning after a reported armed robbery.

The crime took place around 10:30 am Monday at the T-Mobile store in the 1100 block of Brown Street.

Regional dispatch says that the suspects tied employee up, stole phones, and showed a gun. There are also reports of at least two suspects who were described as black men.

Officers from the Dayton Police Department are on the scene now investigating.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured during the incident or if there are any additional descriptions of the suspects.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

