DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man who was convicted of beating and raping four women nearly a decade ago is seeking not one, but four new trials.

In April 2023, 44-year-old Tiandre Turner was found guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault, two counts of abduction and one count of robbery.

According to an appeal filed, Turner’s lawyers argue the trial court made several errors including grouping all four incidents into a single trial. Turner’s lawyers say the court should have held four separate trials because each case allegedly involved different and unrelated facts.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals set oral arguments for Jan. 9, 2024.