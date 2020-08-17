Argument escalates to stabbing in Xenia, victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia Police were called to a stabbing on Bellbrook Avenue and South Orange Street late Sunday evening and found one victim with a single stab wound to his upper chest.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, who witnesses say removed a folding knife and stabbed the victim during an altercation.

The victim was transported to Miami valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still being investigated. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

