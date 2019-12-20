Area shelters prepare for ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA, the Animal Resource Center, and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will soon hold their annual Home for the Holidays event.

People can stop by the Dayton Mall Saturday to adopt an animal for just 20 dollars. The animals are all spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.

It’s part of a nationwide event.

“Families bring home a new pet during the holiday season, more than any other time of the year. The goal of Home for the Holidays is to encourage people to choose adoption this holiday season and save a pet’s life,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge.

The event runs from 10 am until 5 pm outside JCPenney in the courtyard area.

