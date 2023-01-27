DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Lee’s Famous Recipe location on a busy Washington Township road has closed its doors for the final time.

The Lee’s location at 5940 Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. has permanently closed, according to a statement obtained by 2 NEWS.

Lee’s Public Relations Lead Dana-Dussing-Berry provided 2 NEWS with a statement on the closure:

The Lee’s franchised location in Centerville, Ohio at 5940 Far Hills Ave. has permanently closed. The property was leased and is not owned by Lee’s or the local operators who are working directly with their employees for relocation to other Lee’s in the area. Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

The location formerly held a dual Arby’s and Lee’s location inside of the building, until Arby’s left the building in 2022, leaving only Lee’s.

If you in the Washington Township area and looking for the nearest Lee’s location, you can visit either the Kettering or Miamisburg location, plus others found here.