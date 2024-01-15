AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters in Auglaize County put out a spreading fire over the weekend.

Our affiliate WLIO in Lima reports firefighters with the Buckland Volunteer Fire Department, along with eight other departments, responded Saturday to a home in the 100 block of Ridge Street in Buckland. When first responders arrived around 6 p.m., they found a two-story house on fire.

Buckland Volunteer Fire Department

Flames from the fire accelerated to the attic and spread to a neighboring home, according to our affiliate. By using an excavator, firefighters were able to take the roof off and put out the fire at the original structure.

As the night went on, temperatures decreased and wind gusts and wind chills increased. The harsh weather conditions made it challenging for firefighters while on scene.

“Extremely cold temperatures and strong winds made these fires very difficult to contain and extinguish,” said the Buckland Volunteer Fire Department. “Their equipment was freezing and their gear was frozen stiff making things even harder.”

Wind chills in the Miami Valley dipped below 0 degrees Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal. 2 NEWS reached out to the fire marshal’s office for additional information, but have yet to hear back.