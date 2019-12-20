Area hospitals implementing visitor restrictions to limit flu cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Area hospitals are implementing visitor restrictions due to the increase of flu cases in the Miami Valley.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association announced the measure Friday. Since Dec. 1, there have been 30 hospitalizations in the region due to the flu an an increase of 75 percent in outpatient cases.

Restrictions for visitors at area hospitals include:

No visitation by anyone who is ill with any respiratory symptoms including coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches or diarrhea.

No visitation by anyone under the age of 14.

“We respectfully ask the public to follow these new guidelines during flu season, which lasts through March 2020,” said Sarah Hackenbracht, President & CEO of GDAHA. “Children are particularly likely to carry viruses since they are heavily exposed in the school setting. With these guidelines, we hope to minimize exposure in the hospital.”

Exceptions will be made for children who have to be taken to a hospital for tests or therapy or to visit as doctor.

“The visitor restrictions are being implemented with the utmost sensitivity and respect to patients and their families,” Hackenbracht explained. “Doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel will work with patients on a case-by-case basis to ensure that patients receive the support needed, especially if there is a situation where end of life may be a concern.”

