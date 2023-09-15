DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two local members of law enforcement have been placed on a statewide task force for law enforcement training.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made public announcement on the new blue-ribbon task force, which is aimed at taking a look at how Ohio’s police officers should be trained. It is expected Yost’s task force will determine the best continuing education for the officers as well.

“For nearly five years, we’ve been rebuilding police training and reimagining what it should be in the future – what I call ‘Cop 2030,'” Yost said. “We’ve dismantled the old curriculum system at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and are taking steps to replace it with state-of-the-art technology, techniques and courses that officers can look forward to taking.”

Although some members have yet to be announced, several task force members have already been announced, including two from Montgomery County. Dayton Police Department Assistant Chief Eric Henderson and Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse are on the task force.

Recommendations by the task force are expected to be returned to Yost by mid-January.