DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are living longer nationwide, with about 25% of the population being seniors. While life expectancy rates are up, maintaining a home can be difficult for seniors.

“When you’re on a fixed income, just doing the basic maintenance types of things falls off the priority list,” the Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Doug McGarry said.

He also said that, as the population continues to age, some of those simple home maintenance tasks can become overwhelming.

McGarry says as seniors age, many do not want to move to nursing homes, but there are more options available. As seniors figure out what IS right for them, the Area Agency on Aging is there to help.

“What’s important for most people is they want to remain active and active in the community that they’re familiar with. And so our goal is to do what we can to allow people the choice to live where they want to live and to do what we can to maintain them in their own homes,” McGarry added.

One of the main ways they can do that is with the help of home health aids. Unfortunately, there is currently an extreme shortage due to the low worker wages. However, McGarry says the new Ohio state budget may solve part of that problem.

“We were hopeful that it would go from about $13 an hour to $20, it appears it’s going to be about $18 an hour. So that will be a huge help in recognizing the role that these homecare workers play and hopefully be able to recruit more folks to do that job so that people are not waiting for that home care aide,” McGarry said.

McGarry says that if you are a senior and you don’t feel safe in your home, it may be time to consider a senior living facility for better care.