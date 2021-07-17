Are you good at rock, paper, scissors? Play for charity in Dayton Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you the best rock, paper, scissors, player in Dayton? You can compete to help raise money for charity Saturday.

The event on Saturday, July 17 at 5 p.m. will be raising funds for We Care Arts. The tournament will be at the Yellow Cab Tavern and also hosted by the Pizza Bandit, according to a Facebook event posting.

Registration for the tournament starts at 4:30 p.m. and is $5. It will be a best out of three, triple elimination tournament structure, so everyone will get a bunch of throws in there. If you’re eliminated, you can re-register into the tournament for double your previous entry.

“Of course pizza, beer, and good times on the Yellow Cab Tavern patio will all be available,” said the Facebook post.