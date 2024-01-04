KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department is hoping to help people who potentially have their vehicle or trailer stolen.

The department suggests that an Apple AirTag can provide an easier path to finding stolen property amidst an increase of vehicle thefts in the area. They posted an alert on Facebook in late December.

Investing in an AirTag and hiding it in your vehicle can “help you (and the police) locate your property faster, as it can be tracked on your iPhone,” according to the post.

A con to this approach is that Android users can’t connect an Apple AirTag to their devices. However, the Tile tracker is a similar product that works with them.

A tracking device of any sort is a dual-edge sword, as one can be placed secretly on a vehicle — or slipped onto a person or into their belongings. Consider the reported incidents of AirTags being used to stalk people despite counter efforts.