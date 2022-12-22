Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter storms are on the way, bringing dangerously cold temperatures with them.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga, heavy wind gusts can cause wind chills that drop the temperatures as low as -3 degrees overnight.

Temperatures like this are dangerous, and several places in the Dayton and Springfield area have opened their doors to those looking for somewhere warm to be.

The City of Dayton posted that two shelters will be open 24 hours a day throughout the weekend. Women and Families can shelter at 120 W. Apple Street and men can shelter at 1921 Gettysburg Avenue.

The city of Springfield is working with Nehemiah Foundation Faith Community Crisis Response Team and Sheltered Inc. to keep people safe during the storm. The Salvation Army shelter is located at 15 S. Plum Street and will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. It will stay open through at least Saturday morning.

“We always aim for coordinated entry into even better conditions for each client, but we will remain open throughout the entire holiday weekend if necessary,” said Amy Willmann, executive director of the Nehemiah Foundation.