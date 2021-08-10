Archer’s Tavern fully reopens after limiting services due to staff shortage

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After closing, moving to carry out, and temporarily cutting meals from their menu, Archer’s Tavern is finally reopen to for breakfast and lunch.

Owner of the restaurant and bar, Dan Apolito said after a year-and-a-half of ups and downs, they’re finally hoping to regain some stability, particularly as it relates to employment.

“We’ve had a very difficult time ever since we’ve been back to full-time [with] staffing, which is what caused us to close at Centerville for the last month and do dinner only,” he said.

That months-long shortage of employees, he explained, led management to make that drastic change in hopes of preserving the business’s financial health.

“The reason that we had to do that was it did affect our bottom line,” said Apolito. We certainly lost quite a bit of revenue. Without breakfast and lunch, our revenue here has been down about 25 percent.”

Now that the business is finally beginning to recover, Kandice Zielstorf, general manager at the location, said both staff and patrons are excited to get back to social atmosphere and good food they’re accustomed to.

“They were sad and they could not wait until we came back,” she said. “Our card ladies are back today, super excited to be back. It’s just been great to open back up for breakfast and lunch.”

But even with the excitement of reopening still sizzling and sales beginning to pick up, Apolito said the establishment could still use some help.

“We have found a few team members mainly to work in the kitchen. We’ve got them trained over the last few weeks and just this past Monday we were able to reopen for breakfast and lunch. But honestly, we’re still looking for another 10 to 15 people here at the Centerville location to be back to fully staffed where we were pre-pandemic.”

To apply to those full-time, part-time and career-oriented positions, click here.