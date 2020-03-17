Archer’s Tavern closes 3 restaurants

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The owners of Archer’s Tavern said it will close three restaurants during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

The owners posted on Facebook Monday explaining the decision.

“In these unprecedented times, we are forced to make unprecedented and untested decisions. Our group of restaurants, Archer’s Tavern in Centerville, Archer’s Tavern in Kettering and Stone House Tavern in Waynesville will not be offering carry-out or delivery during the current restaurant shut-down. After careful consideration and extensive analysis of the financial impact, we believe it is best to minimize or eliminate as many expenses as possible.

Although our guests and the public in general have shown an overwhelming amount of enthusiasm to support local restaurants by ordering carry-out and delivery, we don’t feel that the revenue would be enough to offset the expenses involved. Restaurant margins are very thin. Remaining open requires tremendous amounts of electricity, gas consumption for cooking equipment, trash removal, payroll processing expenses, supplies like carryout boxes, cups and bags and labor are just a few.

Our plan is to eliminate or reduce these expenses as much as possible. Our restaurants employ an average of 60 team members and there simply would not be enough business to cover incurred expenses. Because we understand this will be a tremendous challenge to many of our team members, we are making a commitment to feed any of the children and families of our team members that are struggling to put food on the table. We will give away all perishable food to team members to take home and we will offer meals throughout the shutdown for those employees that request them. We are looking forward to returning to business as usual as soon as possible.

Thanks to all our wonderful guests who have always supported us. We will get through his and We Love You All!”

Archer’s Tavern