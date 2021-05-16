Archdiocese of Cincinnati to bless motorcyclists for safe riding season in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will bless motorcycle riders and passengers for a safe riding season Sunday.

Bikers and their families from the Miami Valley are getting together at the Kil-Kare Speedway in Xenia for the 20th Blessing of the Bikes.

Gates will open at the Speedway at 10 a.m. and the blessing will be at 1 p.m.

There will also be live music, food and vendors.

Admission is $5 a bike and all proceeds go towards getting support for people with disabilities through GreeneBucs.

For more information, visit www.blessingofthebikesSWohio.com or www.facebook/BlessingoftheBikesOhio