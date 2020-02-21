Arcanum-Butler schools on lockdown due to nearby investigation

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office near Arcanum-Butler Local Schools prompted officials to lock the building down.
School officials posted on the district’s Facebook page about the incident saying the investigation “is non-school related” and the lockdown was “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS an investigation is being conducted east of Arcanum on Albright Road but did not elaborate.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
