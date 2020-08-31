Arcanum-Butler Schools gets donation of protective barriers from local plastics company

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Arcanum-Butler Local Schools is receiving $2,500 worth of PETG Sheet to use as protective barriers around its schools from Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics.

Spartech Quality Control Donnie Baker, who lives in and graduated from Arcanum, reached out to the superintendent about whether they needed protective barriers. After that the Spartech stepped in and made the donation.

“Many of our employees have children heading back to school and we know how valuable personal protective equipment like barriers are to the safety of students, teachers and staff,” said Robert Benton, Plant Manager for Spartech. “We wanted to do our part to ensure Arcanum opens safely. We are proud to help and hope this donation gives everyone some added peace of mind.”