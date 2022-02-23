DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) will be partnering with Petco Love to host five free vaccine events throughout March.

According to ARC, the free vaccine events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:

March 2

March 10

March 17

March 24

March 31

The free vaccine events are available to all Montgomery County residents but are appointment only said ARC.

In order for dogs to be vaccinated at the event, they must have their 2022 dog license which is available for purchase at the events. Dog licenses for spayed or neutered dogs are $40 and for unaltered dogs, they are $48. According to ARC, microchips will also be available for $20.

“Vaccinations are incredibly important for the health of our entire pet community, and we are thankful to Petco Love for providing these vaccines,” said Carolyn Rice, Montgomery County Commission President. “We urge dog owners to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment for free vaccines, call ARC at (937) 898-4457. You can also visit petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org for more information.