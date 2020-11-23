Arbitrator upholds firing of former Centerville police sergeant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An independent arbitrator upheld the firing of former Centerville Police Sergeant James Myers on Friday.

According to a release from the Centerville Police Department, the arbitrator wrote that Myers’ conduct was ‘intentionally deceitful’ and that each occasion of his dishonesty warranted termination.

“[Myers’] misconduct not only substantially impaired his ability to perform an essential law enforcement function but also eroded the trust of his supervisors. If his misconduct became known to the public, it also no doubt would erode their trust and confidence in the CPD,” the arbitrator wrote in her decision.

Myers was fired on March 16 for eight violations involving the Centerville Police Department’s rules of conduct and five violations of the city’s personnel manual.

The department said Myers intentionally withheld critical information from an internal police investigator about a secret recording he made. They said Myers also used his position to inappropriately access documents he thought would help his case in appealing the suspension.

“The Centerville Police Department employs men and women of the highest integrity. Myers, however, failed to maintain that standard and violated numerous rules of conduct. As we move forward from this decision, we remain committed to our mission of providing exceptional police service to the community,” Centerville Police Department Chief Matt Brown said.

The police department said months before Myers’ firing, he served a five-day suspension after he wrote a letter to the city of Centerville criticizing its decision to terminate a Public Works employee in February 2019.

“We are not surprised by the decision the arbitrator reached in finding that the City took the proper action in terminating Myers. Thanks to the arbitrator’s confirmation, we are now able to learn and grow from this experience in shaping a work culture that is consistent with the values that City Council and staff have established for our community,” City Manager Wayne Davis said.