Aramark to layoff all hourly employees at Sinclair Community College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Aramark issued a notice to the offices of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, informing them of 63 impending layoffs at Sinclair Community College.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires businesses with 100 or more employees to notify authorities in the event it is letting more than 50 employees go.
The company said in its letter that due to the ongoing pandemic, unforeseen business circumstances all of its hourly employees at Sinclair Community College will be laid off as of Oct. 1. Aramark also said it would be terminating one salaried employee as of Sept. 23.
