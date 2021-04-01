April Fools’ tweet lands Clark County woman in jail

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has been arrested in Clark County after a tweet she intended to be an April Fools’ joke claimed an active shooter was at the Navistar Assembly plant near Springfield.

Clark County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Meyer told 2 NEWS Thursday an active shooter was reported at Navistar Assembly in Clark County. Sheriff’s deputies responded in force to the call. According to Meyer, an employee thought it would be a good joke on her sister to send the tweet saying, “Active shooter at International in Springfield.. be safe everyone!”

The woman was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail. Meyer said the woman could face charges of inducing panic.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.