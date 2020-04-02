April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day

(CNN) – Thursday is World Autism Awareness Day, a time to shine light on the growing global health crisis.

According to the CDC, autism now affects about one in 54 children.

The disorder is much more prevalent in boys than girls.

Children with autism face many obstacles — including having trouble communicating and being targets of bullies.

Help eliminate the stigma of autism by showing your support, understanding, and acceptance.

Take a selfie wearing something blue and post it to social media with the hashtag World Autism Day or Light It Up Blue.

For more resources on how to support your loved one who lives with autism, click here.