Approximately a dozen cats abandoned at Humane Society ahead of snow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said Monday someone abandoned several cats at the shelter ahead of winter weather.

The HSGD said early Monday, an older green Lexus car pulled over on Nicholas Road just in front of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s building. Someone in the car opened the car door and released several cats loose before squealing away. These cats were not in cages or carriers but “were just thrown and abandoned from the car.”

HSGD said the cats were scared and ran into a nearby wooded area to hide. Staff spent all morning combing through these woods trying to help the cats. Most have been found but some are still up in trees or hiding. Shelter officials say it appears 12 cats were let loose. Staff was able to rescue 11 cats so far. The final cat is still in a tree and scared, though personnel are working to save her as well.

Approximately a dozen cats were abandoned at the Humane Society of Greate Dayton ahead of expected snow on Nov. 11. (Photo: Humane Society of Greater Dayton)

With concerns about the snow coming later this afternoon, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton wants to reiterate the importance of following proper procedures to surrender cats.

“Abandoning cats in a manner like this is not only illegal, but it is dangerous or even life-threatening to these poor cats,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “These cats could have run into the road. These cats could be prey to larger animals such as coyotes. These cats could be harmed with the snow coming. Simply letting cats loose like this is not the way to do it. We are here to help the people in our community and the animals, but we can’t do that when animals are just let loose in this manner.”

As a limited-intake, no-kill animal welfare agency, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton brings in stray cats as space allows. If someone wants to surrender a cat to our organization, they must schedule a time to bring the cat in. This allows the shelter to control the number of animals it receives and ensure that adequate supplies and space to care for them.

“When people choose to just dump animals like this at the shelter without following the right channels, they are putting a strain on our resources. Yes, the animals will be safe in our care,” said Weltge. “However, an influx of any animal like this puts a strain on our animal care staff, our foster families, our et team. It affects every aspect of our organization.”

