Applying to be Census workers could aid in tornado recovery

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Memorial Day tornadoes made hundreds of homes across the Miami Valley unlivable.

Many people were forced out of the Trotwood but determining how many people left or returned is still a challenge. Living situations for families displaced are changing every day. That’s why Mayor Mary McDonald says it’s difficult to know how many people are in the city now.

“We do know at the schools are up 100 children. Now, they have open enrollment and I think that may possibly impact the numbers,” McDonald said.

However, she says the city will continue keeping watch of the district’s enrollment.

“They’re going to do count days as we move forward. Working along with our census workers so we know who’s in our community and where people are going,” she said.

The Census is looking now looking for census workers. The temporary positions pay between $14 and $18 an hour. Workers get paid training and get weekly paychecks.

“We, again, are imploring any of our citizens who are interested in that kind of work to please apply because we believe that’s going to add to make sure Trotwood is properly represented,” McDonald said.

Along with local governments, federal representatives like Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) are also urging people to apply for the jobs.

“Our government relies on the census to evaluate needs and allocate resources. I encourage Ohioans to apply for this unique opportunity to ensure their communities are accounted for and receive the assistance they need.”

The unfortunate part about the Census counting is that only citizens currently living in Trotwood will be counted. Even if you’ve been displaced but are intending to come back, you need to list your current location. The Census may not totally reflect what Trotwood will look like- potentially impacting federal money that could to the city.

