Montgomery County says time, money is running out for CARES Act funding grants

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Almost all CARES Act grant programs for Montgomery County will end on Friday. That’s about two to four weeks earlier than expected. Already the county has given out or allocated $92.8 million given by the federal government earlier this year.

Officials with the county are telling those who live or work in the county to submit their applications as soon as possible as they are now at the end of their funding capabilities.

“The good news is we are actually spending all of the funds in this program and a lot of the funds are going into the community, more than we had expected,” shared Brianna Wooten, director of communications with the county.

“If you are a homeowner and you need utility or housing assistance apply today,” she said.

Montgomery County commissioner Judy Dodge says she is pleased with the county’s quick response to give out the money. A office was created to disseminate the funds and it will remain an office until March when the federal government will audit the county to ensure the funds were used properly.

Right now, grants for mortgage assistance, agriculture, healthcare, childcare, small businesses and non-profits will end on Friday October 30. The deadline for utilities or rent assistance is November 13, but that date could change at any time. You can still submit an application up until that date, but there is already a waiting list of organizations and people in need.

“If you are a nonprofit or some other organization, there is a likelihood that we will have to tell people ‘No,'” said Wooten.

The CARES Act funding grants are keeping the county from having to dip into their general fund to provide help to residents. Dodge shared that the general fund already took a $30 million hit at the beginning of the pandemic, but sales tax is increasing slightly adding back to the budget.

Dodge also shared that they have not received anymore information on the potential for more funds in the future. Congress is currently struggling to make a deal in Washington D.C. on more funding for Americans. Dodge says there is a lot more need in the county and across the country.

“I hate to say it, but this [funding] is just a drop in the bucket. Of course it helped, but there is still a lot of need out there,” she said.

For more information on CARES Act funding grants deadlines and details, click here.