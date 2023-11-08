SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Springfield is looking for its next city commissioner.

Springfield City Commissioners are looking for applicants for the city commissioner position. The opening comes immediately after Rob Rue left the position to become the mayor of Springfield. Warren Copeland just retired as the mayor of Springfield.

Applicants for the position should have resided within the city for at least one year before being appointed to office. The candidate must not be holding another municipal job or be elected to public office. The chosen candidate will receive an annual salary of $11,019.

Since candidates are not allowed to have any prior criminal convictions, a background check will be conducted on candidates.

If you are interested in applying, you have until Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. to fill out an application. Although current commissioners have 30 days from Nov. 14 to appoint the next commissioner, they will be reviewing candidate applications on Nov. 15.

The prospective candidate would become city commissioner until Dec. 31, 2025, which is when Rue’s term as commissioner would have ended.