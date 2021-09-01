Apply now: Montgomery Country schools to receive waste reduction grant

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Recycled milk cartons are viewed at the Sims Municipal Recycling Facility, an 11-acre recycling center on the Brooklyn waterfront on April 22, 2015 in New York City. Approximately 19,000 tons of metal, glass and plastic are collected monthly by the Department of Sanitation in New York City. In an […]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Environmental Services’ Solid Waste District is accepting applications from K-12 schools for the School Waste Reduction and Education Grant.

The School Waste Reduction and Education Grant is offering a total of $30,000 in funding to schools interested in implementing waste reduction and education programs, the Montgomery County Environmental Services said in a release.

Allowable expenses may include:

The purchase of a dishwasher and reusable tableware

New recycling containers and enhanced signage

Materials for educational initiatives

“We are once again offering the School Waste Reduction and Education Grant to better serve our next generations,” said Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commission President. “Our Solid Waste District is always finding ways to serve our community and we are looking forward to seeing how this impacts our area children.”

Environmental Services said it will accept applications from September 6 to October 29. It says interested applicants should call (937)781-3062 or email shepherdj@mcohio.org to discuss project ideas before applying.

The release said an informational webinar for applicants will be held at 4:30 p.m. on September 22. For a link to the webinar, email shepherdj@mcohio.org.

For more information about the grant or to fill out an application, click here.