Apply now: Montgomery Country schools to receive waste reduction grant

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
84884218_1533053020305

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Recycled milk cartons are viewed at the Sims Municipal Recycling Facility, an 11-acre recycling center on the Brooklyn waterfront on April 22, 2015 in New York City. Approximately 19,000 tons of metal, glass and plastic are collected monthly by the Department of Sanitation in New York City. In an […]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Environmental Services’ Solid Waste District is accepting applications from K-12 schools for the School Waste Reduction and Education Grant.

 The School Waste Reduction and Education Grant is offering a total of $30,000 in funding to schools interested in implementing waste reduction and education programs, the Montgomery County Environmental Services said in a release.

 Allowable expenses may include:

  • The purchase of a dishwasher and reusable tableware
  • New recycling containers and enhanced signage
  • Materials for educational initiatives

“We are once again offering the School Waste Reduction and Education Grant to better serve our next generations,” said Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commission President. “Our Solid Waste District is always finding ways to serve our community and we are looking forward to seeing how this impacts our area children.”

Environmental Services said it will accept applications from September 6 to October 29. It says interested applicants should call (937)781-3062 or email shepherdj@mcohio.org to discuss project ideas before applying.

The release said an informational webinar for applicants will be held at 4:30 p.m. on September 22. For a link to the webinar, email shepherdj@mcohio.org.

For more information about the grant or to fill out an application, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Oil rig crew stranded in Gulf after Hurricane Ida

Five Sailors Missing After Helicopter Crash

Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested at Nashville airport after security violation

Miami Valley native Grace Norman returns home after winning silver in Tokyo

Redistricting committee misses deadline

CDC: Level of protection from COVID-19 vaccination may weaken over time

More News