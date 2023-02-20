DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you know a high school senior planning to become a first responder?

Graduating high school seniors from Montgomery County can now apply for the 2023 First Responder Scholarship Opportunity.

According to the scholarship website, this $1,900 award is for any applicant who is accepted to an accredited technical school, junior college, community college, or four-year college or university as a full-time student, who plans to pursue a degree in a first-responder service field and who has participated in community service activities.

Applicants must write a single-page essay explaining how they have given back to their community and submit letters of recommendation.

This scholarship was announced by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Police and Activities League, and opened for applications on Saturday, Feb. 18. Students can apply until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

To apply for this and other local scholarship opportunities, visit The Dayton Foundation website here.