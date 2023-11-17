TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is looking for community members to fill vacant positions in local government.

Applications are currently open for three vacant seats within Trotwood’s government. All positions are volunteer-based. Those interested must be electors of the City to be considered.

Board of Zoning Appeals

The Board of Zoning Appeals is looking for a community member to serve a five year term. The Board conducts business on topics such as granting exceptions to, and variations in, the application of zoning ordinances. The Board also hears and determines appeals.

Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m., as needed.

Civil Service Commission

The Civil Service Commission helps to determine the merit and fitness of appointments and promotions in the service of the Municipality. A seat is vacant in the Commission to serve a five year term.

The Commission meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m., as needed.

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer to serve a five year term. The Commission focuses on topics related to planning and zoning land use within Trotwood.

Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., as needed.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 27, through mail, fax or email. In-person applications are also available on the second floor of the Government Center in Trotwood.

Click here to view the application form.