DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jefferson Township is currently accepting applications for its Neighborhood Leadership Institute program.

Participants will have the chance to attend eight classes beginning with a meet and greet on April 24. Classes will be meet weekly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Class sessions will include an overview of how the government works on the township level as well as information from other local entities in and around the township, according to a release.

According to Jefferson Township officials, the educational opportunity is a key tool in getting people involved on the local level in several departments.

“It is also giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the township, and their neighborhood whether they are new to the township or have been in the township for years,” Eric Walker, Jefferson Township zoning administrator, said. “It allows them the opportunity to explore other alternatives.”

The program also accepts applications from those outside of Jefferson Township. There are 12 spots available with 20 members total.

Applications will be accepted until April 14. You can apply online or call the zoning office at (937)-262-3591 to submit an application.