DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Applications are now open for the 2024 FBI Teen Academy.

The academy will be held during three sessions from February through April next year in Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati. Each session is independent, and students can apply for one or all of the sessions.

The 2024 Dayton FBI Teen Academy is open to all high school students who live in the Cincinnati Division AOR. The academy will be held at the Washington Township Recreation Center, Rec West, on Feb. 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program is for high school students interested in a behind the scenes look into the FBI and law enforcement operations. Topics of discussion will include digital evidence, evidence recovery, leadership, special agent careers and physical fitness.

This application and supporting essay must be received by email to Cincinnati_outreach@fbi.gov by Dec. 15, 2023, for panel review. Hand-delivered applications will not be accepted because of security policies. Incomplete and late applications will also not be accepted.

Application requirements include:

Student information

School information

Parent/guardian information, signature

Endorsement from school

GPA (checks will be made)

Essay on reason for participating, value to school

Students will be notified of their application status via email by Jan. 26, 2024. Students selected to attend will be given additional information about the program and will be required to confirm their planned attendance.

To download an application to submit, visit the FBI website.