Applications being accepted for Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are being accepted for the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

The application for the money can be found online. The Dayton Foundation established the fund immediately after the mass shooting that left nine dead and 27 injured.

The plan calls for 75 percent of donations to be distributed to families of the nine people killed. The other 25 percent of the fund will be divided among the people injured in the shooting.

The deadline to submit completed applications is Oct. 31, which is also the last day fund donations will be accepted.

