Applications available for Preble County CARES Act funding

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County residents in need of rent, mortgage, or utility assistance because of the pandemic can now apply for the CARES Act Housing Assistance Program.

Applications are available at this website or in the Preble County Commissioner’s Office and will be processed on a first come, first served basis as long as funds are available. Assistance is available for up to four months of rent/mortgage/utilities, not to exceed the amount of $3,200 per household.

To be eligible, applicants must:

• Submit an application with required supporting documentation

• Own or rent a home which is their/my primary residence in Preble County

• Have experienced a documentable loss or reduction in employment income after March 1, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus that resulted in an inability to make one or more mortgage, rent or utility payments

• Have the ability to document proof of late/defaulted payment

• Not have resources available (ie: Savings) to correct the default

• Not have any household members that work for or serve in an official capacity for Preble County or any other entity associated with Preble County CARES Committee

Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on August 28, provided that funding is still available. Applications can be submitted via email to caresact@prebco.org or dropped off at the Preble County Courthouse located at 101 E. Main Street in Eaton. You are asked not to mail applications.