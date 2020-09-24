‘Appliance Amnesty Weekend’ collects old refrigerators, water heaters and more

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District provides waste disposal and recycling services to Montgomery County municipalities, businesses and residents.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Not sure where to take that old refrigerator, air conditioner, water heater or stove? Montgomery County Environmental Services will host its bi-annual Appliance Amnesty Weekend, October 1-3, where county residents can dispose of old appliances free of charge.

With proof of residency, appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters and stoves will be accepted for free at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer & Recycling Facility located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

Drop off dates and times are:

Thursday & Friday, October 1-2 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Montgomery County Environmental Services said it is proud to offer special disposal programs to residents to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling and protect soil and waterways from pollution or contamination. With licensed technicians on site, refrigerants will be safely removed and properly disposed of. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill.

Please note that microwaves, small countertop appliances and outdoor grills are not part of this free program but will be accepted for a nominal fee.

Appliance Amnesty Weekend only happens twice a year. Appliances are accepted at the Facility year-round, however, residents are charged a small fee. For more information, please call 937-225-4999 or visit the website.