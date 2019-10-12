Apple Butter festival returns to Enon for 40th year

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – A tasty tradition is headed for Enon this weekend as volunteers prepare for the 40th Apple Butter Festival.

There will be more than 100 vendors, several types of goodies, and of course, apple butter.

The Historical Society will make their apple butter the old-fashioned way, in six 50-gallon copper kettles cooked over open wood-burning fires.

“It’s very apple-y, of course. It’s thick and we put in all kinds of spices and brown sugar and regular sugar,” says Robin Barry, Treasurer of the Enon Community Historical Society.

The Apple Butter Festival is free to the public and will be held Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm in the area of 120 S. Xenia Dr.

