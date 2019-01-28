Appeal delays lawsuit trial in Beavercreek Walmart shooting

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Beavercreek is appealing the lawsuit that argues a police officer is immune from liability for fatally shooting a man inside a Walmart store.

Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the store in August of 2014 while he was holding a pellet air rifle. His family sued the city, police and the retailer in federal court.

The appeal is now delaying the family’s federal civil rights trial until October 28.

The trial was originally set to begin February 4.

