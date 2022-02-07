KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering crews were called to a fire in an apartment complex on Monday.

On Monday, Feb. 7, crews were called to the scene of a fire in an apartment complex at North Marshall Road and Devon Avenue.

According to Dispatch, heavy smoke was showing from the three-story building.

It is unknown at this time what the cause of the fire was, the estimated damage to the building or how many people were involved.

